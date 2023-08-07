WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — There will soon be a seatbelt safety checkpoint done in partnership between the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and the Pineville Police Department.

Seatbelt safety is very important, and on September 1, 2023, from 6 PM to 10 PM, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and the Pineville Police Department will be having a seatbelt checkpoint to highlight the importance.

The checkpoint will take place along WV State Rt 10 at the Wyoming County Day Report Offices.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and the Pineville Police Department wanted to note that the checkpoint would not be possible without the Coalfields Highway Safety Program and thanks their continued efforts to increase road safety.