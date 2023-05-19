NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — A local rehabilitation center took advantage of the great weather to have a parade.

The Wyoming County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center held a senior parade on May 19, 2023 in front of Wyoming East High School. Students and nursing staff helped the residents make costumes and then paraded in front of the students who cheered them on.

Activities Director, Ashley Davis, says it keeps the patients spirits up.

“I know they used to do it in the past, then COVID happened and that put a halt on a lot of things, and I know the activity director in the past used to do that and it was a real success,” said Davis. Activities Director Ashley Davis

Davis also added she hopes to have the parade again next year.