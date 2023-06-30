PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Wyoming County tax office is once again helping the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department bring happiness to children for the holiday season.

Last year the tax office made ‘Back the Blue’ Wyoming County T-shirts and the proceeds went directly to the Sheriff’s Department Shop with a Cop program. This year the shirts will feature an American flag with a thin blue line and the theme of the shirt is Respect. The proceeds will once again serve the same purpose.

“We didn’t prompt them to do it they came to us and asked if they could do it and so that’s that respect thing, they understand the situation in the community and they want to be apart to help.” Brad Ellison, Wyoming County Sheriff

The cost of each T-shirt is twenty dollars and you can find out how to order from the Wyoming County Courthouse Facebook page.