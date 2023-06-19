WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Calling all river lovers, the Guyandotte Water Trail Alliance announced the third annual Guyandotte River Regatta and Float!

This family-friendly float is available to families with four access points to the Guyandotte River in Wyoming, Mingo, Lincoln, and Cabell county. On June 24, 2023, various community sponsors will be on-site to help with registration as families put-in at the locations for a two-hour float along the Guyandotte River.

The Guyandotte Water Trail is a designated West Virginia water trail for recreational, non-motorized boaters and fishermen. More than 166 miles stretch through five counties with numerous access points.

Families who wish to float in the event are required to register and sign a liability waiver. Registration starts at 8a.m. at each community access location, and is free to register. The following locations are where families can head on June 24 for 8a.m. registration:

Wyoming County – Rural Appalachian Improvement League and the Wyoming County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Put-in location is Wyoming East Park.

Mingo County – Gilbert County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The put-in is located in Justice.

Lincoln County – Branchland. The put-in location is Branchland Park on Route 10.

Cabell County – Barboursville City Convention and Visitors Bureau and Barboursville City Park. Put-in location is the Barboursville Park.

There is no fee to join the Great Guyandotte River Regatta and Float. Participants are encouraged to register before the event on EventBrite.

For more information, please visit www.guyandottewatertrail.com or contact National Coal Heritage at 304-465-3720 or email lhawkins@coalheritage.org