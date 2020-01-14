Two men accused of scamming elderly woman wanted for fraud

MABEN, WV (WV) — Wyoming County deputies are looking for two men accused of ripping off an elderly woman.

Deputies said the suspects showed up at a home in Maben on Monday, January 13, 2020. The two men claimed someone sent them to see if she wanted her roof fixed. Upon looking at the roof, the suspects told the homeowner the cost to fix it would be $1000.

The two reportedly spent 20 minutes on the roof installing what appeared to be some type of sealer, took the $1000, and left.

Deputies were unable to located the two or their vehicle, which is described as an older model black colored Chevrolet truck.

Anyone with information can call the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 732-8000.