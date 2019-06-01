Two pedestrians struck and injured Friday in Wyoming County

Wyoming County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance mgn 2_1513595223875.jpg.jpg

A man and woman are injured after being struck in Oceana Friday night.

According to Oceana Police Cpl. Tyler Dunigon, the accident happened around 9:30 Friday night. A driver was traveling Northbound on WV Route 85 when two roadside pedestrians from Wyoming County were struck, sending them over the guardrail and into the creek.

Both were taken to Logan Regional Medical Center in stable condition. 

At this time, no charges were filed, pending the investigation by Oceana Police.

Stay with 59 News as this story continues to develop. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New River Gorge Trail Alliance asks for support from Greenbrier County Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "New River Gorge Trail Alliance asks for support from Greenbrier County Commission"

New bee business opens in Princeton

Thumbnail for the video titled "New bee business opens in Princeton"

Peak RSV season is here, how to protect your baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peak RSV season is here, how to protect your baby"

Sophia Police holding annual shop with a cop event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sophia Police holding annual shop with a cop event"

Pick out star on Fayette County Sheriff's Department Giving Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pick out star on Fayette County Sheriff's Department Giving Tree"

Beckley Police give back to families of fallen officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Police give back to families of fallen officers"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News