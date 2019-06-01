Two pedestrians struck and injured Friday in Wyoming County

A man and woman are injured after being struck in Oceana Friday night.

According to Oceana Police Cpl. Tyler Dunigon, the accident happened around 9:30 Friday night. A driver was traveling Northbound on WV Route 85 when two roadside pedestrians from Wyoming County were struck, sending them over the guardrail and into the creek.

Both were taken to Logan Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

At this time, no charges were filed, pending the investigation by Oceana Police.

Stay with 59 News as this story continues to develop.