OCEANA, WV (WVNS) – After a potential gas leak, Westside High School students and staff were evacuated and then released at 11:15 A.M. as a precaution.

According to John Henry, the Assistant Superintendent of Wyoming County Schools, during the early morning hours of January 17, 2023, a gas like odor was reported in a classroom at Westside High School. Administration acted quickly and involved Mountaineer Gas, Oceana Fire Department and the HVAC company working at the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, Westside students and staff were moved out of the building and released to go home at 11:15. The gas in the building was immediately turned off and the proper emergency teams were contacted. All after school activities were canceled so the team consisting of the Fire Department and the Gas Company could investigate further to determine the source of the odor.

Wyoming County Schools will continue to collaborate to ensure safety of their students and staff. At this time they are unsure if there was or is a leak but they will continue to work with the gas company, fire department and the HVAC team to ensure the safety of all students and staff on campus.

Wyoming County Schools credited its quick reaction to the problem to the Oceana Fire Department, Mountaineer Gas, Wyoming County Schools Transportation Department and the Wyoming County Maintenance Department.