PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Wyoming County Schools has announced its sponsorship of the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program.

Breakfast and/or lunch is open to all children, ages 18 years and younger, who would like to participate.

A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months, according to a spokesperson. Hunger doesn`t take a summer vacation.

Meals will be served at the following sites:

Pineville Elementary School (located at 541 River Road): Breakfast provided 9 until 9:30 a.m. and lunch provided noon until 12:30 p.m. through July 29 (closed July 4 for Independence Day).

Piney Garden Apartments, (located at 29 Jackson Hill Road) Pineville: Lunch provided 1:45 until 2 p.m. through July 29 (closed July 4 for Independence Day). Meals will not be delivered to the site during thunderstorms. Meals may be eaten at Pineville Elementary School during Pineville Elementary meal times.

Bowman Bottom, Pineville: Lunch provided 2:15 until 2:30 p.m. through July 29 (closed July 4 for Independence Day). Meals will not be delivered to the site during thunderstorms. Meals may be eaten at Pineville Elementary School during Pineville Elementary meal times.

Berlin McKinney Elementary School, (located at 405 Cook Parkway) Oceana: Breakfast provided 9 until 9:30 a.m. and lunch provided 11 until 11:30 a.m. through July 29, 2022 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day).

Gilliland Park Pool, (located at 267 Maple Avenue) Oceana: Lunch provided noon until 12:15 p.m. and afternoon snack provided 3:45 until 4 p.m. through July 29 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day). Meals will not be delivered to the site during thunderstorms. Meals may be eaten at Berlin McKinney Elementary School during Berlin McKinney Elementary meal times.

Oceana Apartments (located at 100 Elkins Cove Road): Lunch provided 12:30 until 12:45 p.m. through July 29 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day). Meals will not be delivered to the site during thunderstorms. Meals may be eaten at Berlin McKinney Elementary School during Berlin McKinney Elementary meal times.

Shumate`s Mobile Home Park, (located on W.Va. Rt. 971, North Avenue) Oceana: Lunch provided 1:15 until 1:30 p.m. through July 29 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day). Meals will not be delivered to the site during thunderstorms. Meals may be eaten at Berlin McKinney Elementary School during Berlin McKinney Elementary meal times.

Ford`s Mobile Home Park, (located on W.Va. Rt. 971, South Street) Oceana: Lunch provided 1:45 until 2 p.m. through July 29 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day). Meals will not be delivered to the site during thunderstorms. Meals may be eaten at Berlin McKinney Elementary School during Berlin McKinney Elementary meal times.

Mullens Middle School (located at 801 Moran Avenue): Breakfast provided 10 until 10:30 a.m. and lunch provided 1:30 until 2 p.m. through July 29 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day).

Mullens Elementary School (located at 2107 Caloric Road): Breakfast provided 9 until 9:30 a.m. and lunch provided noon until 12:30 p.m. through July 29 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day).

Mullens City Pool (located at 1504 Moran Avenue): Lunch provided 12:30 until 12:45 p.m. and afternoon snack provided 3:45 until 4 p.m. through July 29 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day). Meals will not be delivered to the site during thunderstorms. Meals may be eaten at Mullens Middle School during Mullens Middle meal times.

Guyandotte Apartments, (located at 208 Trace Street) Mullens: Lunch provided 1 until 1:15 p.m. through July 29 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day). Meals will not be delivered to the site during thunderstorms. Meals may be eaten at Mullens Middle School during Mullens Middle meal times.

For more information, phone Rhonda Thomas, director of child nutrition and general wellness programs, at 304-732-6262.