Wyoming County BOE District Two ends in tight race

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Board of Education race was a hot one in Wyoming County.

Both District one and District two had one seat open. Each of the districts had current members running for re-election.

District Two was the close race. Betty England was running for re-election against three other candidates. Richard Walker ended up taking the edge and winning. He is looking forward to doing whatever he can for the kids.

“Our main slogan was our children are a priority, that is exactly what it is,” Walker said. “Taking care of them, taking care of the service personal the teachers and the faculty.”

Walker also wanted to thank all of Wyoming County for getting out and voting in such an important election.