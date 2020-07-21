Wyoming County BOE offers virtual learning for all grades

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Students who attend schools in Wyoming County will have the option to enroll in the Virtual School Program. During a school board meeting on Monday, July 20, 2020, the Wyoming County Board of Education approved the Virtual School Program option for students in all grades.

This program will apply to students from K-12 for the 2020-2021 school year.

Here is a list of important details for the program:

Students must have reliable internet

Applications will be available for picking beginning Tuesday, July 21, 2020 and are due back by Monday, August 3, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Parents must commit to a minimum of one semester of the Virtual School Program

All immunization requirements apply to the Virtual School Program

Parents must participate in an in-person orientation

Parents will be able to pick up their applications from The Director of Student Services and Attendance, John Henry, at the Wyoming County Schools Central Office (155 Park Street, Pineville).

Here is a list of times and dates for application pickups:

July 21, 23, 24 from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

July 27, 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

July 30, 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For questions, contact John Henry, Director of Student Services, at 304-732-6262 ext. 1123 or by email jjhenry@k12.wv.us