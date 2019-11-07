Wyoming County football players representing WV in All American Bowl

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS)– The Bret Cooper Football Organization was founded to allow high school football players the chance to showcase their talents to the top schools in the country. 60 of the best Freshman in the Nation will compete on the field in Dallas, and two of them are from right here in Wyoming County, Charlie Stewart and Blake Cook.

Wyoming East Head Football Coach Larry Thompson said being a good football player is just one of the many reasons these two boys were chosen.

“Obviously academics is number one,” Thompson said. “You know if they didn’t have the right GPA or the right grades then they wouldn’t be eligible to play. And I spoke with Bret Cooper and I spoke with JT Powell he’s over the Appalachian Prep Combine and they kind of helped me get them to where they are now.”

Cook said he is looking forward to learning from other players and coaches along with sight seeing.

“I’ll learn a whole lot more stuff, technique and meet a lot more people and see Dallas and Texas in general,” Cook said.

Stewart is excited to represent Wyoming County and show that talent can be found in all parts of the country, including Southern West Virginia.

“It feels good cause we got a community on you side and following you down there. It just feels great,” Stewart said.

Cook and Stewart leave Dec. 25, 2019 to head to Dallas. The Warriors take on Liberty in week 11, and a win sends them to the Class AA State Playoffs.