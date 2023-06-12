WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Schools are receiving a makeover thanks to voters in the area.

A bond was passed by citizens to replace high school football turf fields. The new turf will be the same regulation as those on college football fields. The field will be safer for teams to play on.

Robert Lyons, the Director of Operations and Recreation in Wyoming County, says the new addition will be beneficial to the county’s athletes.

“If you pay attention, a lot of the teams that make the playoffs, have this type of turf. So it’s better if teams play on these turfs and are used to it,” said Lyons.

The installations are planned to start this summer.

This gives players enough time to get used to the new terrain.