Wyoming County man behind bars for sexual abuse

Wyoming County

A man in Wyoming County is behind bars for trying to inappropriately touch a young girl.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to a home in North Spring for a sexual abuse complaint. The victim’s father told officers Benjamin Hall spent the night at his house. The victim said Hall came into her bedroom in the middle of the night and tried to repeatedly touch her inappropriately. The victim continued to tell Hall no and smacked his hand away.

Hall was arrested and charged with sexual abuse.

