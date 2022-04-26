PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Wyoming County man was charged with a DUI causing the death of his passenger and a DUI causing the injury of another passenger today, April 26, 2022.

On May 7, 2021, Wyoming County Sheriffs responded to a car accident on Route 54. Upon responding to the scene, it was discovered that Steven Eric Blankenship was driving a Red Mustang southbound on Route 54 that crossed the centerline of the road and crashed into a red Ford F-150. The collision of the two cars resulted in the Mustang crashing into the guardrail and the F-150 rolling over the nearby embankment.

The crash resulted in the rear passenger of the Mustang dying and the front passenger sustaining serious injuries. The F-150 passengers sustained no injuries, and were not taken to the hospital. Steven Eric Blankenship was taken to Raleigh General Hospital for his injuries, and confirmed to Lt. Johnson with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department that he was the driver of the Mustang in the ambulance.

It was later discovered by the Sheriff’s Department that Blankenship tested positive for Amphetamines, Opioids, and THC in his blood when being treated for injuries at Raleigh General. Not only was he driving under the influence, but a driver’s license check revealed to Sheriffs that Blankenship was driving while his license was revoked.