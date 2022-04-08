PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Wyoming County man was killed in an accident in North Carolina earlier this week.

At 1:45 AM on April 5, 2022, Jeff Vickers of Skin Fork in Wyoming County lost his life after an accident on Route 52 in Surry County, North Carolina.

According to North Carolina State Troopers Vickers’ vehicle broke down. When a tow truck was loading his vehicle a tractor trailer collided with the tow truck striking Vickers. When first responders arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the investigation is on going but charges are pending.