WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–A local sheriff’s department received a donation to their Shop With A Cop program.

Employees with the Wyoming County Courthouse partnering with Lazer Graphics came up with an idea to sell Back the Blue t-shirts to help raise money for the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Shop with a Cop. The sale of the shirts yielded eight hundred twenty-six dollars. Today those employees presented the check to Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison. The money raised will help six kids shop this year.

“This way we can let the kids out and let them go through the aisles and just watch their eyes light up” Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison

Wyoming County’s shop with a cop will be on December 17, 2022, at the Walmart in MacArthur.