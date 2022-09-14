PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – All Wyoming County schools are receiving a new wrap, but only on their doors.

The Wyoming County Board of Education approved the installation of vinyl wraps over the front doors of all their school buildings.

The wraps are decorated to match the school where they are installed, but they add a peace of mind as well, because the wraps don’t allow anyone to see inside the school while school officials can see what’s going on outside.

“We worked with all our schools and fast signs company who made those for us to detail those to each school specific.” Jeffrey Hylton, Director of Safety and Transportation

All the wraps have been installed at the schools except for Westside High School which should be done in the coming weeks.