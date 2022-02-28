PINEVILLE, W.V. (WVNS) – The Wyoming County Board of Education (BOE) revisited a vote to lift the mask mandate today, February 28, 2022, deciding to make masks optional.

After voting 3-2 in favor of continuing mask mandates two weeks ago, the Wyoming County BOE has returned to the topic for their board meeting today.

During the board meeting today, the BOE voted to remove the mask mandate with a vote of 5-0. Effective March 1, 2022, the mask protocol for students and staff is now optional. The Wyoming County BOE strongly recommends that any who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated continue to wear masks.

According to the Wyoming County Board of Education, the mask policy will be revisited if COVID-19 case rates increase to previous levels.