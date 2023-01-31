PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire new deputies.

Candidates for the Deputy position must be able to pass a physical exam to move on to the civil service test.

There is also a background check, a psychological evaluation and a polygraph test. Applications can be picked up between 9 A.M. and 4 P.M. at the Wyoming County Clerk’s office in the Wyoming County Courthouse.

All applications must be turned in by March 3rd. The Physical test will be March 6, 2023 at Wyoming East High School and the Civil Service Test will be March 7, 2023. The full details can be seen below.