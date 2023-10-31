PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is ringing in the holiday season with a good deed this year for Christmas.

This Wyoming County Sheriff’s Shop with a Cop event will be going on in mid December 2023. Any donations will help give Christmas to children who would normally not be able to have a Christmas day of their own.

There are different ways to send or make a donation. You can drop your donation off to First Community Bank, drop it off at the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, or mail it to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

Checks should be made payable to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department/Shop with a Cop. The address is, P.O. Box 529, Pineville, WV, 24874