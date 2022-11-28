NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) – Basketball season is tipping off in the Mountain State and the Wyoming East Lady Warriors are looking to return to the state tournament.

One Warrior has overcome much more than injury in her return to the court. Shortly after the Warriors State Championship win in 2021 Abby Russell, the sophomore guard, tore her ACL in an AAU practice. Abby Russell was a sophomore when she won a state title in 2021 with Wyoming East.

Abby was determined to return to the court after she finished her rehab program. She was not sure if she would make it back the next season and worked hard to rehabilitate her knee; but tragically, she lost her father to Covid in September of that year.

For a while, Abby didn’t want to play anymore. That was until she realized that to keep playing is what her father would want her to do. She could not let her teammates down and returned in time to play in the state tournament for 2022. Now she wants to dedicate her senior season to her father.

“I just think he liked seeing me out there and being happy. I just think he loved it a lot.”

Tonight, November 28, on 59News at 6, hear how Abby overcame loss to play again.

The Wyoming East Warriors open their season against Mercer Christian on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.