Wyoming East High School halts recycling program during pandemic

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming East is no longer able to take recyclables.

They not only ran out of storage on their grounds, but due to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority’s Recycling Center is being closed indefinitely they cannot haul recyclables off.

The program recently finished 14th nationally within the Pepsi Recycling Rally, and prevented 18,000 pounds of recyclables from entering the landfill.

Administrators added that they will inform locals on social media when they can accept recyclables again.