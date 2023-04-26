PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Student organizations from Wyoming East High School came together to honor Gold Star families.

Students with Wyoming East’s Future Leaders Program, LEO Club, Friends of the Earth and Youth Leadership Association were in Twin Falls on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to help the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers plant apple trees at Twin Falls State Park. 55 trees were planted to represent soldiers from each county who have lost their life since 9/11/2001 in military service.

Shirley White, the former president of the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers, says getting youth involved in projects like this is important to teach them about the people who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our country.

“We call them living memorials because they’re giving back to the community as well as educating as well as honoring our children.” Shirley White, Former President of Gold Star Mothers

The park will also feature a bench and flag poles for the American Flag and one for each branch of the service.