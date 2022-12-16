NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — Students at Wyoming East High School announced their first annual Teddy Bear Drive for CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital!

The “Warrior Teddy Bear Toss” will be hosted by the New Richmond Rowdies, Wyoming East Warriors, Wyoming East Lady Warriors, and the Wyoming East Cheer Team. The teddy bear toss will happen during the halftime show of both home games this coming week, December 20th at 7:30p.m. and December 22nd at 7p.m.

All donated stuffed animals will be donated to CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, and Foster Care groups. All donations will be delivered by student-athletes and pep club leaders on Friday, December 23rd.

Donations can be dropped off at the school prior to or during both games. If you cannot attend the games and would like to donate please contact Wyoming East for drop off information.