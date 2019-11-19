Yeager Airport to offer direct flights to Orlando next year

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s Yeager Airport will soon offer direct flights to Florida.

The airport on Tuesday announced Spirit Airlines will add nonstop service to Orlando starting next February.

The trips will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The new route comes after $25 million in renovations at the state’s capital city airport. Yeager hasn’t had direct flights to Orlando since 2012.

Spirit Airlines says it will use a federal grant program to market the flights.

