YMCA of Southern WV cancels project to build new facility

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Efforts to build a new $30 million YMCA facility at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex were cancelled. The announcement was made on Monday, May 18, 2020.

According to a release, the planning committee determines the new building was too costly and too big to operation. Instead, the YMCA will move forward with a plan to remodel, revitalize and relaunch the existing facility in downtown Beckley.

YMCA CEO Jay Rist said donors who contributed to the new facility are supportive of the decision to renovate the facility. Rist added most have asked their contributions be used for improving the East Main Street facility for members and guests.

“We’re very thankful that our donors decided to support this as well,” said Rist. “They’ve been very supportive of the direction the Y has chosen to take. We wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

The priority for the remodeling project is a complete remodeling of the top floor with an open floor plan. This will include a Wellness Center and new cardio equipment. Work is already under way and is expected to be completed over the next six weeks.

The plan is to reopen the facility to members in July or later in the summer. Rist said this will be a “slow opening” due to state-mandated restriction to ensure the safety of those who use the facility.

Anyone who wishes to support the “Remodel, Revitalize, Relauch the Y” project can do so be sending donations to 121 East Main Street, Beckley, WV 25801.

Here is a list of other reminders issued by the Y: