CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The State Fair of West Virginia has announced its next musical guest for the 2022 State Fair.

The State Fair was excited to announce via Facebook that singer/songwriter Zach Bryan is joining the 2022 Concert Series.

“Zach Bryan has one of the most authentic voices and is one of the fastest-rising new artists there is. I promise you’re not going to want to miss this one.” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins

The State Fair will be on Thursday, August 18 at 8 PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 1, at 10 AM.

Stay tuned for more concert announcements in the coming weeks.