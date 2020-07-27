West Virginia Northern Community College planning in-person, online for fall semester

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — West Virginia Northern Community College has announced a plan to open its doors this fall.

The plan involves traditional in-person classes, online-only instruction and a mixture of the two. However, it’s subject to change due to ongoing developments with the Covid-19 Pandemic.

College President Dan Mosser said they’re dividing their classes into three different groups.

Our Plan includes a split of classes roughly a third are online and we’ve had a long tradition of offering online classes so that’s nothing new to us. Roughly a third of our classes are a mix we call them hybrid classes where students do some of their learning online and some of it live in a classroom and the third group is on campus classes. Dan Mosser, President of WVNCC

More fall plans from education officials are expected in the coming week.