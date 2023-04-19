CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A new study revealed the top states where it is best to be a lawyer.

It may surprise you where the Mountain State ranks.

The study that was conducted by a law website called Federal-Lawyer.com. They analyzed several factors, which include demand, earnings, existing employment, and job vacancies for lawyers in every state.

These factors deem which states would be the best to work as a lawyer or in the field of law.

federal-lawyer.com

Coming in ninth in the study is West Virginia. Within in the Mountain State, the average lawyer salary is $107,380, with just 10.05% of this going towards rent in the state on average, the lowest in the top ten. Approximately, 0.25% of all job venues in the state were found to be for lawyers, also coming with a high demand for lawyers at 142 searches per 100,000 people.

For more information on this study, visit https://federal-lawyer.com/.