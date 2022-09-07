CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The state of West Virginia was one of six states that showed improvement in decreasing the percentage of overdose deaths over the past year.

According to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), West Virginia overdose deaths were down 3.63% between March 2021 and March 2022.

Courtesy: US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention

The other states to show improvement were Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.