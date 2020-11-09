West Virginia Parkways Authority to reopen Tamarack on Friday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Parkways Authority is planning to reopen Tamarack on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

The cultural center closed on Oct. 29, after a Tamarack employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Others who were in close contact with the staff member quarantined and received negative tests.
Contact tracing from the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department determined no one else from the public was exposed.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and kindness,” said Jeff Miller, Director of the Parkways Authority, which manages Tamarack. “Tamarack is a gem for West Virginia, and our staff represent our state well every day. I couldn’t be more proud of the way they responded quickly and appropriately in this situation.”

The facility has been deep-cleaned.

