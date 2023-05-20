GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Weathered Ground Brewery became a haven for food music, craft and beer lovers alike on Saturday, May 20, as the air filled with music from over 20 mountain state artists on two stages.

“There’s a lot of concerts with out-of-state bands, bigger bands that come in and everyone gets excited about that when we have massive talent in southern West Virginia and all over West Virginia,” said Weathered Ground Brewery’s Co-Owner Sam Fonda.

The event even drew in folks from across state lines to soak in all our mountains have to offer.

“We visited here back in March and we found out the PubFest was going on here at Weathered Ground so we decided to come here and have some fun,” chuckled Terry Fanke who was visiting from Charlotte, North Carolina.

A fundraiser for West Virginia Collective and West Virginia Public Radio, the festival has become a safe haven for talented artists from right here in the mountain state, raising over $20,000 to date and looking to add even more. All the money going directly back into the arts in the region and supporting public radio.

“It just makes us really proud. This is one of our favorite things we do every year,” said Fonda. “It’s just really proud moment at the end of it when we get to see how much money we raised for public broadcasting.”

The event truly embraces good music, good vibes, and all for the good of others.