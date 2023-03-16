GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A round one loss can’t keep this state from going mad in March!

According to recent data collected by BetOnline, West Virginia ranked first in March Madness spirit. The data is pulled from geotagged tweets in the last week since Selection Sunday on March 12, 2023.

More than 500,000 tweets, hashtags and direct keyword phrases such as “March Madness”, “I love March Madness”, “#MarchMadness”, “#MarchMadness2023”, “#NCAATournament”, “watch March Madness”, and “watch the tournament” were tracked to determine where the most March Madness spirit come from.

Courtesy: BetOnline.com

West Virginia ranked number one based on the geotagged twitter data. The following states all made the top ten list below West Virginia in order: Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Nebraska, Nevada, Tennessee and Vermont.