West Virginia receives funding for online schooling and telehealth

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– West Virginia will receive two grants for $437,436 to support telehealth and online schooling. U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced the two grants on Nov. 22, 2019.

“West Virginians, particularly those who live in our smaller communities, often find themselves far removed from critical services. This (Department of Agriculture) grant money will address two issues exacerbated by that geographical isolation: education and medical services,” Sen. Capito stated in a release.

According to the release, Sen. Manchin wants to do everything they can to make sure that West Virginians have the resources that they need.

“This funding will help West Virginia bridge that gap and provide quality education and healthcare services to even the most rural West Virginians through telehealth services,” Sen. Manchin stated in a release.

The Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation received $206,000 and Salem University received the remaining $231,436. All funding was provided by the Department of Agriculture.