LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – WVSOM students with the Student Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine clinic will give free evaluations and manipulative treatments to those who sign up.

The clinic gives students valuable experience in using hands-on osteopathic manipulative medicine, which can alleviate pain in muscles and joints.

It also provides members of the community with a chance to get free healthcare from students at the top Medical School in the state.

The clinic begins Wednesday, January 11. To register for the clinic call WVSOM at 304-647-6286.