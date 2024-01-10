BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner visited Beckley on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, to talk about voting.

Warner, who is running for the governor’s seat as a Republican in the May primary, said his office has been a national leader in cleaning up voter registration rolls and prosecuting voter fraud.

A member of his campaign said Warner removed around 440,000 from voter registration rolls.

On Wednesday, Warner said the state’s voting machines give more accuracy than traditional paper ballots.

“It’s a blank piece of paper, but you put it in the machine, and you use the electronic pin to mark your device, just like you were ordering something at Sheetz,” Warner explained. “But then, it spits it back out. And when it comes back out, now, it’s a ballot. It’s been marked with your choices. What this is called, now, is a ‘voter verified paper trail.'”

Secretary Warner said voters can look over the paper trail to make sure their votes are correct.

If there is a problem, he said, voters may immediately notify poll workers