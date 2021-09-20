West Virginia Secretary of State visits Oak Hill High School

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — September marks National Voter Registration Month. County clerks and the secretary of state are holding outreach efforts across the state.

In Fayette County, the Michelle Holly, the County Clerk, said events like these help students realize the importance of voting.

“Our elections and the right to vote is one of your single most important civic duties,” Holly said. “Without safe, secure, and accessible elections, the rest of our rights and responsibilities don’t really count.”

Secretary of State Mac Warner visited Oak Hill High School to educate students about the history of voting rights in the United States. He said he believes encouraging a new generation of voters can help bring the country back together.

“If we have more people engaged at a younger age, then they feel a part of the system and perhaps bring this country back together rather than dividing us apart,” Warner said.

Oak Hill High School was also presented an award for registering 85 percent of eligible voters last year. Warner said so far this academic year, they registered 150 additional students.

“There are about 230 high schools in the state and only about 30 achieve that,” Warner said. “So yes, it is a remarkable achievement and the importance of that is it gets students engaged at an early age, if they get engaged now then they’re more likely to stay engaged during their lifetime.”

Holly said outreach events have been smaller this year due to the pandemic, but she hopes people realize it is easy to register to vote and by doing so, they can make a difference at every level of government.

To check your voter registration status or register to vote, go to govotewv.com.