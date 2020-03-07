West Virginia Senate passes foster bill with payment raises

CHARLESTON, WV (AP/WVNS) – Foster parents who adopt children with special needs may soon get more money under a wide-ranging proposal passed by the West Virginia Senate to reduce the state’s overburdened foster system.

Senators voted unanimously to approve the proposal Friday, March 6, 2020. It now moves back to the House of Delegates for that chamber to approve the Senate’s amendments.

The measure directs state officials to expand a tiered system that would give higher payments to people who take in children with emotional, behavioral or intellectual problems. It sets aside $16.9 million for the payment system. The bill also contains a foster care bill of rights for both children and parents.

Governor Jim Justice called on lawmakers Friday to pass the bill and continue creating a family-friendly budget.

“With dollars available, our foster kids deserve full funding and I’m very proud of the Legislature for working with me so that this will be accomplished. Together, we are on the doorstep of passing the most family-friendly budget in the history of our great state. A special thanks to all those in the Legislature for working with me in passing my Family-First initiative!” Gov. Jim Justice

