(WEST VIRGINIA)—The late Queen Elizabeth II even had ties to West Virginia.

Then-Governor, now-Senator Joe Manchin and then-first lady Gayle Manchin met her majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip back in May of 2007 at the Virginia governor’s mansion.

Stateline, a newsletter for state government employees, said this meeting was for the 400th anniversary of America’s first permanent English settlement at Jamestown.

The Newsletter said Manchin was the only governor in attendance who was not a current or former governor from Virginia.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. She served as Britain’s monarch for more than 70 years.