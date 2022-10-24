WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—What do news directors do on their days off?

Well, ours likes to spend his time exploring all the Mountain State has to offer, and on Sunday, WOWK News Director Bob Schaper found a little slice of almost heaven at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

On a hike under the New River Gorge Bridge, Schaper came across a puddle shaped just like the great state of West Virginia. There was even a leaf right where the capital city of Charleston would be located on a map.

When asked about his experience, Schaper described his discovery as “wild and wonderful.”