West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association wants to rebuild trust in WV communities

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association made a statement about the recent events that occurred in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Due to the recent passing of George Floyd, protests and riots about police brutality erupted across the nation.

According the to release, the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association stands for the protection of the rights of all citizens and is deeply saddened and troubled about the events that occurred and unfolded. The association expects all law enforcement officers to always conduct themselves in a professional and lawful manner.

“We have seen the same video of the death of George Floyd as you. These actions are unacceptable, and we expect those to immediately be held accountable and call for swift and appropriate action by the law enforcement community and the criminal justice system to address violations. We extend our deepest sympathies to George Floyd, his family, and the citizens of Minnesota. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those involved as well as the true law enforcement community across our country that live up to their oath and creed to serve and protect their communities with respect, courage, and dedication to their fellow citizens each and every day.” West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association

Leaders with he West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association said it is a difficult time for law enforcement and they want to take the time to work to build and retain public trust.

“The acts displayed in this video are inexcusable and totally contrary to the training provided to law enforcement officers in our State. We know the vast majority of the public support our Sheriffs, deputies, and officers in the various departments. We continue to be humbled and honored by that support. We will always be here to serve and protect our communities, but it is a partnership based on trust, communication, and respect between the community and those that serve their communities. Without that mutual respect and understanding, we have nothing. We have a system of justice in this country that must be given the chance to work no matter how angry people may be.” West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association

The release further states, that everyone must come together to work toward resolving our issues.

“Everyone must come together to work toward resolving our issues. We all must be part of a solution, not a problem. We accept our responsibility and look forward to having that continued dialog and movement to make West Virginia a leader in this effort. We, the members of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association hold ourselves and our deputies to this higher standard. We will tolerate nothing less.” The West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association

The signatures on the letter included several West Virginia Sheriff’s, including Scott VanMeter from Raleigh County and Mike Fridley from Fayette County. It was issued by Retired Sheriff Rodney Miller, who is the Executive Director of the association.