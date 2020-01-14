West Virginia Ski Areas Association holds press conference at Winterplace

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Tourism and West Virginia Ski Areas Association are promoting all of the great skiing and snow boarding the state has to offer.

They held a press conference on Jan. 14, 2020, at Winterplace Ski Resort. Their goal is to attract more visitors to the state during the winter months.

A new program was also implemented this season, called the West Virginia Passport Program. President of Winterplace Ski Resort, Terry Pfeiffer, said it allows both in-state and out-of-state fourth and fifth graders to ski for free at participating resorts.

“We want to get the young skiers hooked on skiing and create lifelong skiers and snowboarders,” Pfieffer said. “But that doesn’t mean that there’s not other programs available for people of any age.”

Morgan Long, Manager of Ski Barn, said people coming to Winterplace often stop at the store first to ask about conditions on the slopes. She said the industry always held a special place in her heart.

“The ski industry is such a good thing,” Long said. “There’s so many good people that come out and visit us every year from West Virginia, to the Carolinas, to Florida, and so on.”