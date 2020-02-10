West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating house fire in Wayside

WAYSIDE, WV (WVNS) — A late night house fire dispatched multiple departments from Summers County.

Summers County dispatchers confirmed the call came in at 11:23 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 to the community of Wayside. They did not confirm any injuries or if anyone was inside the home at the time, but the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters from Forest Hill, Ballard, and Talcott responded.

Details are limited, so stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

Trending Stories

