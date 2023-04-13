FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A state forester died fighting a fire in Fayette County on April 13, 2023.

Cody Mullens of Mt. Hope was killed while fighting a fire in Montgomery.

Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) and First Lady Cathy Justice released the following statement:

“Cathy and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of losing one of our own,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state foresters are some of the most dedicated workers in our state, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude.

“Losing a brave forester is a tragedy beyond belief. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.”

