Beckley, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia State Police will conduct extra patrols during the holiday weekend.

From June 29th to July 5th, police will conduct a targeted traffic enforcement initiative. Police will be enforcing criminal and traffic laws and investigating crashes.

This initiative will carry into the 4th of July to keep motorists safe throughout the holiday.

Trooper Steven Wickline goes into further detail about what the troopers are looking for.

“A lot more troopers and cruisers will be out on the roadway. Looking for indicators of impairment, any criminal activity, protecting residents, business locations, anything like that,” Wickline said.

Residents can expect increased activity between the Princeton exit and the Kanawha City exit along the turnpike.