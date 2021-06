PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- On June 10, 2021, Dr. Brandon M. Lingenfelter, an OB/GYN with Princeton Community Hospital, became the first physician in the Mountain State to perform a new, innovative procedure.

The procedure is used to help diagnose and treat uterine fibroids by using the Acessa Laparoscopic Radiofrequency Ablation (Lap-RFA). The Acessa Laparoscopic Radiofrequency Ablation (Lap-RFA) is the first and only system to utilize radiofrequency ablation, laparoscopic ultrasound, and guidance mapping to treat women suffering from uterine fibroids.