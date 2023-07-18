BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police officials released the identity of a trooper who was shot during a traffic stop in Raleigh County on Monday, July 17, 2023, as Trooper Courtney Casey.

Trooper Casey pulled over Scott O’Brien of Ohio near Sophia around 9 A.M.

West Virginia State Police troopers shot and killed O’Brien around 7 P.M. on Monday, following a manhunt.

O’Brien shot at Trooper Casey with a 9mm handgun during the traffic stop, grazing her elbow. He fled police while still armed, according to West Virginia State Police officials.

Troopers launched a search for O’Brien and encountered him near a wood line at Coal City. Troopers said he was approaching a residence when police ordered him to drop his gun. When he refused, troopers fired at him, killing him, West Virginia State Police officials reported in a press release.

O’Brien had a murder charge in a neighboring state and had allegedly violated probation, according to West Virginia State Police officials.

Trooper Casey was treated and released at a Beckley hospital.