West Virginia State Police seeks identity of drowned man

News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Photo via WATE

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are seeking to find the identity of a drowned man.

On Friday, Sept. 19 around 12:50 p.m., police officials say they responded to a report of a deceased man found in the water between Camden Park and Credo.

Captain Shallon Oglesby says no identification was found on the male.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News