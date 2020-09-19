West Virginia State Police seeks identity of drowned man

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are seeking to find the identity of a drowned man.

On Friday, Sept. 19 around 12:50 p.m., police officials say they responded to a report of a deceased man found in the water between Camden Park and Credo.

Captain Shallon Oglesby says no identification was found on the male.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is still ongoing.

