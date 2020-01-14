West Virginia student contest promotes opioid abuse awareness

News
Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Attorney General 2019 “Kids Kick Opioids” 2019 Winner.

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The West Virginia attorney general’s office is sponsoring its annual contest among school children to promote awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.

The “Kids Kick Opioids” contest is in its fourth year and is open to elementary and middle school students. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says entries can include poems, drawings, letters or anything that promotes awareness of painkiller abuse. Students can work individually or in groups.

The winning entry will be used by Morrisey in a newspaper public service advertisement. Regional winners will be displayed at the state Capitol. The deadline for entries is March 13.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New fee implemented for volunteers at Monroe County schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "New fee implemented for volunteers at Monroe County schools"

Local man plans to turn old hotel into affordable housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local man plans to turn old hotel into affordable housing"

Meadow River Valley Association receives grant to redevelop old school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meadow River Valley Association receives grant to redevelop old school"

State Board of Education could change history requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Board of Education could change history requirements"

Richard Ojeda files tot run for U.S. Senate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Richard Ojeda files tot run for U.S. Senate"

Tina Russel files for House of Delegates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tina Russel files for House of Delegates"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News