West Virginia Tax Commissioner announces retirement

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — More change is coming in the state’s capitol as West Virginia Tax Commissioner Dale Steager announced his retirement on Jan. 27, 2021. Governor Jim Justice appointed Steager to the position in 2017.

“Commissioner Steager has served the State remarkably well for several decades,” West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said. “We thank him for his extraordinary service to West Virginia and its people, and wish him all the best in his retirement and his future endeavors.”

Dale Steager worked in the West Virginia State Tax Department in the areas of tax code and revenue laws for nearly half a century. After graduating from West Virginia University in 1968 and from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1971, he began his career with the State Tax Department, later serving as General Counsel for the WV Department of Revenue.

Commissioner Steager’s retirement is effective on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the close of business. The next West Virginia Tax Commissioner will be appointed by Gov. Justice at a later date.​